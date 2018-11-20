Trump says Bin Laden should have been captured sooner, slams predecessor, Pakistan
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to boarding Air Force One before departing from Naval Air Station Point Mugu in California, Saturday, as he travels to view wildfire damage. Trump repeated on Monday that al-Qaida chief Osama Bin Laden, killed by U.S. Navy Seals in May 2011, should have been captured much earlier, casting blame on his predecessors and Pakistan. | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump repeated Monday that al-Qaida chief Osama Bin Laden, killed by U.S. Navy Seals in May 2011, should have been captured much earlier, casting blame on his predecessors and Pakistan.

“Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did,” the U.S. president tweeted, echoing remarks he gave to Fox News Sunday that drew the ire of Pakistan, where Bin Laden had been hiding.

“I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center,” he continued.

“President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!”

Ten years after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, Bin Laden was found to be hiding in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, where he was killed in a raid by U.S. Navy Seals.

The assault sent relations between the wayward allies to a new low.

In his interview on Sunday the Republican leader had said he canceled assistance worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Pakistan earlier this year because “they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us.”

Trump had also told Fox News that Bin Laden had lived “beautifully in Pakistan and what I guess in what they considered a nice mansion, I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer.”

Pakistan leader Imran Khan hit back Monday at Donald Trump’s claim, calling on the president to name an ally that has sacrificed more against militancy.

“Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war & over $123 bn was lost to economy. US “aid” was a miniscule $20 bn,” Khan tweeted.

