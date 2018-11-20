Airbnb to remove listings in West Bank settlements
A general view shows a road leading to the Jewish West Bank settlement of Dolev, where rental properties listed on Airbnb are offered, in 2016. | REUTERS

Business

Airbnb to remove listings in West Bank settlements

Reuters

JERUSALEM – Home-renting company Airbnb Inc. said on Monday that it would remove listings in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, enclaves that most world powers consider illegal for taking up land where Palestinians seek statehood.

“We concluded that we should remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians,” a statement on the Airbnb website said.

“Our hope is that someday sooner rather than later, a framework is put in place where the entire global community is aligned so there will be a resolution to this historic conflict and a clear path forward for everybody to follow.”

An Airbnb spokesman said the decision, affecting some 200 listings, would take effect in the days ahead.

There was no immediate response from the government of Israel, which captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, nor from Palestinian authorities.

Some 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas that are also home to more than 2.6 million Palestinians.

Oded Revivi, mayor of the West Bank settlement of Efrat and a representative of the umbrella settler council Yesha, described the Airbnb decision as contrary to its mission, as stated on the website, of “help(ing) to bring people together in as many places as possible around the world.

“When they make such a decision, they get involved with politics, which … is going to defeat the actual purpose of the entreprize itself,” he told Reuters.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Nissan Motor Co. headquarters is illuminated in Yokohama on Monday. Nissan said it will seek the removal of Carlos Ghosn after uncovering serious acts of financial misconduct by the chairman.
News of Carlos Ghosn's arrest shocks Nissan employees, customers
Nissan Motor Co. employees and customers who have long owned its cars said Monday they were shocked and disappointed to hear the news that the company's charismatic chairman, Carlos Ghosn, has been...
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City Monday.
Dow dives 500 points as tech, internet firms take beating
Stocks are tumbling Monday as technology and internet companies continue to take steep losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly fell 500 points. Retailers and industrial stocks also fell...
A bowl of edible freeze-dried crickets is displayed at a conference on Insects as Food at Wayne State University in Detroit in 2016.
Edible insects hit supermarket shelves in U.K. first
Fancy some roasted crickets for a light snack? Look no further than in the local supermarket aisles. Sainsbury's has become the first British supermarket chain to stock edible insects in a bid t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A general view shows a road leading to the Jewish West Bank settlement of Dolev, where rental properties listed on Airbnb are offered, in 2016. | REUTERS

, , ,