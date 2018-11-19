Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar dips below ¥112.80 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was weak below ¥112.80 in late Tokyo trading Monday, with its downside backed by purchases reflecting firm Tokyo stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.75-75, down from ¥113.29-30 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1407-1411, up from $1.1343-1343, and at ¥128.62-62, up from ¥128.51-52.

The dollar dropped to levels around ¥112.60 in early trading following its weakness Friday in New York due to a decline in U.S. long-term interest rates.

The U.S. developments came after Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed should stop raising interest rates when its policy rate hits a neutral level, adding that the U.S. central bank is close to that point.

Later in Tokyo, the U.S. currency cut losses to approach ¥112.80, buoyed by a firm start of the Nikkei 225 stock average.

After falling below ¥112.70 again, the dollar recovered to levels near ¥112.80 in the afternoon, as U.S. long-term interest rates stopped falling and the Nikkei average held steady.

“Hopes for easing of U.S.-China trade friction withered” after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum member economies failed to adopt a joint communique at their summit in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, a currency market broker said.

“The dollar rebounded, but its rally was weak,” the broker continued.

If U.S. stocks bottom out on positive developments on the trade front, the dollar will rise against the yen, an official of a foreign-affiliated securities firm said.

