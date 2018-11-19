SoftBank’s new robot Whiz skips the chit chat, gets to work mopping office floors
Fumihide Tomizawa, president and chief executive officer of SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., speaks next to a Whiz autonomous floor-cleaning robot during a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

SoftBank’s new robot Whiz skips the chit chat, gets to work mopping office floors

Bloomberg

SoftBank Group Corp. is introducing a new robot that, unlike the talkative Pepper, skips the chit chat and just mops the floor.

Whiz, an autonomous floor-cleaning machine for businesses, will go on sale in Japan in February, the company announced Monday.

The 32-kg machine is powered by self-driving software and an array of sensors from Brain Corp., a San Diego-based startup that is part of SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund. It will be available for rent for ¥25,000 a month.

Pepper, SoftBank’s first foray into robotics, was marketed as a companion in the home and as a sales assistant on the shop floor. While that robot is capable of expressing humanlike body language, keeping eye contact and engaging in limited small talk, it failed to catch on.

Brain doesn’t make its own hardware. It focuses instead on developing software that endows machines with autonomy in closed environments.

“At Brain, we want to see the future where robots are everywhere,” Eugene Izhikevich, founder and chief executive of Brain, said at a briefing in Tokyo. “We want to enable this revolution.”

The robot comes with a handle which a human uses to “teach” it the layout of the space that needs cleaning. After that it can perform the task autonomously.

The machine comes equipped with a laser range finder, 3D camera, collision sensor and a battery that can power it for as long as three hours. It can operate safely even when humans are present.

SoftBank itself pays about ¥180,000 a month for a crew of three people to tidy its own headquarters, said Kenichi Yoshida, chief business officer at SoftBank Robotics.

Because floor cleaning accounts for about 40 percent of the work, using Whiz could shave about ¥35,000 off that bill, Yoshida said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Nissan Motor Co. President Carlos Ghosn pauses during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Paris Motor Show in the city in October.
Nissan Motor Co. President Carlos Ghosn facing arrest on charge of not reporting full salary: report
Prosecutors were moving toward arresting Nissan Motor Co. President Carlos Ghosn, the architect of the three-way union of Nissan, Renault SA, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., over allegations that h...
Image Not Available
Regional banks' profit woes could damage financial system, Japan's central banker warns
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda warned Monday that declining profits at regional banks could hurt the economy by potentially destabilizing the financial system. Regional banks' core p...
Barley is loaded into a grain feeder at a Riordan Group grain depot near Lara, Australia, in February last year.
China launches probe into Australian barley imports as trade tensions simmer
China is starting an anti-dumping investigation into imports of Australian barley, sending a signal the world's top commodity buyer may be increasing scrutiny of one of its most important suppli...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Fumihide Tomizawa, president and chief executive officer of SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., speaks next to a Whiz autonomous floor-cleaning robot during a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

, ,