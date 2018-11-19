Tokyo stocks rally as investors seek out bargains

Stocks bounced back Monday as investors snapped up bargains after recent declines.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 140.82 points, or 0.65 percent, to end at 21,821.16. On Friday, the key market gauge fell 123.28 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 8.31 points, or 0.51 percent, higher at 1,637.61 after losing 9.67 points Friday.

Stocks moved mostly higher, assisted by repurchases of beaten-down issues including semiconductor-related companies and electronic parts makers, brokers said.

“Individual investors were seen as major bargain buyers today,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said. The official added that overall trading was thin, however.

Explaining the day’s rally, Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., pointed to investor hopes for some easing of U.S.-China trade friction ahead of a planned summit between the world’s largest economies as early as the end of this month.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday his country may not slap more tariffs on Chinese products if Beijing makes some more concessions, providing a lift to U.S. equities that day.

“For the Tokyo market to stage a full-fledged recovery, external uncertainties need to be cleared,” an official of a midsize securities firm said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,289 to 756 in the first section, while 67 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.286 billion shares from 1.424 billion Friday.

Higher semiconductor-related names included Tokyo Electron, Advantest, Screen Holdings, Sumco and Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Electronics parts makers Murata Manufacturing, Alps Electric and Kyocera fared well.

China-linked issues advanced on hopes for the U.S.-China summit, brokers said. Among them, industrial equipment manufacturers Fanuc gained 1.93 percent and Yaskawa Electric 3.04 percent.

Other major winners were mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and game maker Nintendo.

On the other hand, lower U.S. interest rates battered financial names, such as mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ and insurer Dai-ichi Life.

Also lower were clothing retailer Fast Retailing and Shizuoka Bank.