GOP bastion falls as another House win caps Democratic rout in California
Democratic Party candidate Gil Cisneros campaigns for the United States House of Representatives to represent California's 39th congressional district with Congressman Adam Schiff (left) a day before the 2018 midterm elections, in Buena Park, California, on Nov. 5. Cisneros won the 39th Congressional District, completing blue sweep for Orange County House seats on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

AP

LOS ANGELES – Democrat Gil Cisneros captured a Republican-held U.S. House seat in Southern California, capping a Democratic rout in which the party picked up six congressional seats in the state.

In what had been the last undecided House contest in California, Cisneros beat Republican Young Kim for the state’s 39th District seat.

The Cisneros victory Saturday cements a stunning political realignment that will leave a vast stretch of the Los Angeles metropolitan area under Democratic control in the House.

With Kim’s defeat, four Republican-held House districts all or partly in Orange County, once a nationally known GOP stronghold, will have shifted in one election to the Democratic column. The change means that the county — Richard Nixon’s birthplace and site of his presidential library — will only have Democrats representing its residents in Washington next year.

The Orange County Democratic Party said it’s the first time since 1940 that all seven House seats in the county, home to 3.2 million people, are in Democratic control. Three seats all or partly in the northwestern end of the county are held by Democrats who were easily re-elected.

Democrats also recently picked up the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County, when Democrat Katie Hill ousted Republican Rep. Steve Knight.

Republicans also lost a seat in the agricultural Central Valley.

With other gains, Democrats will hold a 45-8 edge in California U.S. House seats next year.

The 39th District was one of seven targeted by Democrats across California after Hillary Clinton carried them in the 2016 presidential election.

Cisneros, 47, a $266 million lottery jackpot winner, had been locked in a close race with Kim in a district that has grown increasingly diverse. It’s about equally divided between Republicans, Democrats and independents, as it is with Asians, Hispanics and whites.

“In one of the most diverse districts in the country I learned that for all of our differences, we all care about the same things,” said Cisneros, who will be the first Hispanic to represent the district.

“Most of all, we want to live in a world brought together by hope, not divided by hate,” he said in a statement.

Kim, 55, a former state legislator, worked for years for retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce, who is vacating the seat and had endorsed her.

In a state where President Donald Trump is unpopular, Kim sought to create distance with the White House on trade and health care. Her immigrant background — and gender — made her stand out in a political party whose leaders in Washington are mostly older white men.

“I’m a different kind of candidate,” she had said.

It wasn’t enough. Democratic ads depicted her as a Trump underling, eager to carry out his agenda.

Cisneros, a first-time candidate, described his interest in Congress as an extension of his time in the military, saying it was about public service. He runs a charitable foundation with his wife.

On health care, he talked about his mother who went without insurance for 16 years. “That should just not happen in this country,” he had said.

While the election delivered mixed results around the U.S., it affirmed California’s reputation as a Democratic fortress.

Democrats are on track to hold every statewide office — again. The party holds a supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature and has a 3.7-million advantage in voter registration.

There wasn’t even a Republican on the ballot for U.S. Senate.

