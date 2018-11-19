Cyprus gets back looted sixth century mosaic of St. Mark
Dutch art detective Arthur Brand poses with the missing mosaic of St. Mark, a rare piece of stolen Byzantine art from Cyprus, in a hotel room in The Hague on Saturday. Brand said he handed back the artwork to Cypriot authorities on the same day. | AFP-JIJI

Cyprus gets back looted sixth century mosaic of St. Mark

NICOSIA – The communications minister of Cyprus says a rare sixth-century portrait mosaic of St. Mark that was looted from an Orthodox Christian church more than four decades ago has returned intact to the Mediterranean island nation.

Minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou said the mosaic arrived in Cyprus on Sunday. It was given earlier to church and government officials at the country’s embassy in the Netherlands.

The mosaic depicting a youthful St. Mark was one of several that went missing from the Church of Panayia Kanakaria after Cyprus split into ethnic Greek and Turkish sides in 1974.

A mosaic of St. Andrew from the same church was repatriated in April.

They are among a handful of such works that survived a period during the eighth and ninth centuries when many Orthodox icons were destroyed.

