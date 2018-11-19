Far-right protesters attack trans activists during march in Kiev, punch Canadian reporter
Participants of a transgender rights march hold placards and flags during their rally in Kiev on Sunday. Two activists were attacked with pepper-spray in Ukraine's capital as the transgender rights march was interrupted by dozens of radicals. | AFP-JIJI

KIEV – Two activists were attacked with pepper-spray in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Sunday during a transgender rights march that was interrupted by dozens of far-right protesters.

About 30 people were taking part in the demonstration, holding rainbow flags and banners with slogans including “Transphobia must be stopped” and “If you stay silent, they will come after you too.

But far-right protesters lit smoke bombs and threw them into the crowd, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

The two women attacked with pepper spray were given first aid at the scene, according to the correspondent.

Police led the activists into a subway station and blocked the entrance to protesters to avoid further clashes.

“Today’s events have demonstrated that the level far-right radical aggression and violence is increasing in Ukraine,” the organizers of the march wrote on Facebook.

Canadian journalist Michael Colborne posted on Twitter that he had been punched in the face by a far-right radical while covering the rally.

Homophobia is still commonplace in post-Soviet Ukraine even if Kiev authorities have allowed gay pride marches to take place, in contrast to neighbouring Russia.

Transgender rights marches have taken place in previous years.

Police detained more than 50 far-right activists who tried to disrupt a gay pride march in Kiev this summer.

Around 5,000 people took part in that event amid heightened security.

Participants of a transgender rights march hold placards and flags during their rally in Kiev on Sunday. Two activists were attacked with pepper-spray in Ukraine's capital as the transgender rights march was interrupted by dozens of radicals. | AFP-JIJI Activists of far-right groups hold placards and flags as they protest a transgender rights march in Kiev on Sunday. Two activists were attacked with pepper-spray in Ukraine's capital as the transgender rights march was interrupted by dozens of radicals. | AFP-JIJI

