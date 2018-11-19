Venezuelan migrants break bread with new Colombian neighbors

Hundreds of struggling Venezuelan migrants have broken bread with their new Colombian neighbors at an outdoor breakfast and religious ceremony.

Sunday’s event coincides with the World Day of the Poor headed by Pope Francis. It’s organized by a nonprofit behind a yearly fundraising dinner for charity, whose proceeds this year will help Venezuelans fleeing economic crisis re-settle in Colombia

More than 1 million Venezuelans are believed to be living in Colombia after escaping hyperinflation and widespread shortages back home. The mass exodus has put a strain on Colombia’s public services and been met by bouts of xenophobia.

Migrants at Sunday’s event were given food baskets and entertained by traditional dancers while enjoying a Colombian breakfast of corn arepas and hot chocolate.