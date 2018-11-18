National

Some die-hard fans wait 11 hours to see Mickey Mouse anniversary attraction at Tokyo Disneyland

Kyodo

CHIBA – The popularity of Mickey Mouse drew many Tokyo Disneyland visitors to an attraction on Sunday, the 90th anniversary of the character’s debut, forcing the operator to ask some to wait for 11 hours to enter it.

“There is no official record but we are not aware of any waiting time reaching 11 hours” before, a representative of the theme park’s operator, Oriental Land Co., said.

Many visitors flocked to the Mickey’s House and Meet Mickey attraction at the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, apparently to celebrate the character’s screen debut on Nov. 18, 1928.

The operator did not organize any special event at the attraction where visitors can see Mickey Mouse’s kitchen and living room as well as ask to have their photos taken with him.

The operator had written “660 minutes” on a sign in the park when the number of people waiting for admission peaked, the company said, adding there was no major disruption as it handed out tickets to those waiting in line.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A screen shot from the Tokyo Disneyland website shows Mickey's House and Meet Mickey attraction that saw some waiting for 11 hours to enter it on Sunday, the 90th anniversary of the character's screen debut, which was on Nov. 18, 1928.

