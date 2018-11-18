Police called after Chinese diplomats attempt to ‘barge in’ to APEC host’s office
Wang Xiaolong, director general of China's Department of International Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, answers questions from reporters at the APEC 2018 International Media Center in Port Moresby on Sunday. | AP

AFP-JIJI

PORT MORESBY – Police were called when Chinese officials attempted to “barge” into the office of Papua New Guinea’s foreign minister, it emerged Sunday, as APEC summit tensions boiled over.

The Chinese delegates “tried to barge in” to Rimbink Pato’s Port Moresby office Saturday, in an eleventh-hour bid to influence a summit draft communique, but were denied entry, three sources with knowledge of the situation said.

“Police were posted outside the minister’s office after they tried to barge in,” one source privy to summit negotiations said on condition of anonymity.

The diplomatic incident came with tensions already high at a summit of Asian-Pacific leaders that has been overshadowed by a spat between the United States and China.

Pato had refused to meet with the delegates, according to a source, who said: “It’s not appropriate for the minister to negotiate solo with the Chinese. The Chinese negotiating officials know this.”

The minister himself sought to downplay the incident, saying: “There wasn’t an issue.”

Asked about the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry official Zhang Xiaolong told reporters: “It’s not true. It’s simply not true.”

APEC nations usually agree a joint statement, but officials were unable to bridge deep divides on trade policy said that a formal communique would not be issued.

This is not the first time Chinese officials have been involved in a tense incident at a regional meeting.

At the Pacific Islands Forum in September, Nauru’s president demanded China apologize after its delegation walked out of a meeting when the host refused to let an envoy speak until island leaders had finished.

“They’re not our friends. They just need us for their own purposes,” President Baron Waqa said at the time.

