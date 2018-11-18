Warehouse at Meiji Shrine burns down

A warehouse at Tokyo’s Meiji Shrine burned down on Sunday morning.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan fire and police departments, no one was killed or injured by the fire at the Shinto site in Shibuya Ward.

Firefighters received an emergency call reporting the fire at around 7 a.m.

The fire was contained at around 8:30 a.m., after burning out the two-story, 200-sq.-meter, warehouse northwest of the main hall of the shrine.

There were no cultural assets in the facility as only festival items, such as tents and paper lanterns, were stored there, people familiar with the shrine said.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire at the staff-only warehouse.

A shrine official said wedding ceremonies and other events at the main hall were held as usual.