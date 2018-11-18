U.S. military chief says tech giants should work with Pentagon
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford speaks at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax on Saturday. | AP

World

U.S. military chief says tech giants should work with Pentagon

AP

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA – The top U.S. military officer said Saturday that it’s problematic that American tech companies don’t want to work with the Pentagon but are willing to engage with the Chinese.

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford told the Halifax International Security Forum that the U.S. and its allies are the “good guys.”

“I have a hard time with companies that are working very hard to engage in the market inside China … then don’t want to work with the U.S. military,” he said. “I just have a simple expression: “We are the good guys.”

Earlier this year, thousands signed a petition asking Google’s chief executive to cancel Project Maven, which provides the Pentagon with the company’s artificially intelligent algorithms to interpret video images and improve the targeting of drone strikes.

Google later said it would scuttle the project, according to published reports.

Dunford avoided mentioning Google by name, but said companies that share intellectual property with Chinese entrepreneurs are essentially sharing it with the Chinese military.

Google is reportedly worked on a mobile version of its search engine that will comply with strict censorship controls in China.

“This is not about doing something that’s unethical, illegal or immoral,” he said. “This is about ensuring that we collectively can defend the values for which we stand. That would be the argument I make to the tech companies.”

Dunford said the U.S. has had a competitive advantage since World War II because of public and private cooperation and noted that whoever masters artificial intelligence will have an edge in combat.

The Halifax International Security Forum attracts U.S military officials, senators, diplomats and scholars and is marking its tenth anniversary this year.

At the forum, a stirring video tribute was played of late Sen. John McCain.

McCain was a regular at the forum and his wife, Cindy, presented an award Saturday in his honor to the people of Lesbos, Greece, for their work welcoming refugees.

“We’ve lost his voice now at a time when it was most needed,” Cindy McCain said. “It’s up to us, now.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Young Kim, then-Republican House candidate from California (center), waits for a group photo with the 116th Congress outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.
Korean-American woman narrowly misses historic election to U.S. Congress
Eleven days after Americans cast their ballots in the midterm elections, Republican candidate Young Kim — aiming to become the first Korean-American woman elected to Congress — was d...
Central American migrants bathe at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, early Saturday morning. Many of the nearly 3,000 migrants have reached the border with California. The border city's mayor has called the migrants' arrival an "avalanche" that the city is ill-prepared to handle.
At Mexican border town, migrants get cool reception
Many of the nearly 3,000 Central American migrants who have reached the Mexican border with California via caravan said Saturday they do not feel welcome in the city of Tijuana, where hundreds m...
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends an International Monetary Fund informal dialogue session at APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Sunday.
After 'nap-gate,' Rodrigo Duterte skips APEC summit dinner
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte passed on a gala dinner at a regional summit in Papua New Guinea, days after skipping key meetings in another gathering of world leaders for a "power nap."

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford speaks at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax on Saturday. | AP

, , ,