South Korea says Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to visit North Korea next year

Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to visit North Korea next year after receiving an invite from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea said Saturday in a statement from its presidential office.

Xi told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he will “make time” to visit North Korea next year, Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korea’s presidential office, said at a briefing after a bilateral meeting between Xi and Moon.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby. South Korea’s presidential office issued a transcript of the briefing in Port Moresby.

The spokesman also said that Xi is willing to visit South Korea at a convenient time next year.