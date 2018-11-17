Asia Pacific / Politics

South Korea says Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to visit North Korea next year

Reuters

SEOUL – Chinese President Xi Jinping intends to visit North Korea next year after receiving an invite from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea said Saturday in a statement from its presidential office.

Xi told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he will “make time” to visit North Korea next year, Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korea’s presidential office, said at a briefing after a bilateral meeting between Xi and Moon.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby. South Korea’s presidential office issued a transcript of the briefing in Port Moresby.

The spokesman also said that Xi is willing to visit South Korea at a convenient time next year.

Photos

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the guard of honor at Parliament House in Port Moresby on Friday, ahead of this weekend's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

