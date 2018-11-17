Japan Post seeks law revision to end delivery of ordinary mail items on Saturdays

Against the backdrop of labor shortages and a fall in demand for postal services, Japan Post Co. has requested a law revision to allow it to limit deliveries of ordinary postal items to weekdays.

The company currently delivers mail even on Saturdays based on the postal law requiring deliveries at least six days a week.

The request was made Friday to a subcommittee of the Information and Communications Council, which advises the internal affairs and communications minister.

Japan Post also sought changes in the law so it can see its next-day delivery obligation lessened.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications aims to introduce an amendment bill to the next ordinary Diet session starting in January.

Estimating that net losses in the mail business will expand by as much as ¥20 billion each year, the Japan Post Holdings Co. unit hopes to shift personnel currently assigned for Saturday mail deliveries to its parcel delivery operation, which has been enjoying rising demand, company officials said.