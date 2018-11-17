Plan requiring all vehicles to use tire chains during heavy snow on certain sections of highway revealed

Transport authorities have revealed a plan to oblige all vehicles, even those equipped with winter tires, to use tire chains during heavy snowfall in certain road sections.

The transport ministry and the National Police Agency aim to revise a ministry ordinance to implement the new regulation from early December after soliciting public comments.

According to the plan, drivers will be required to put tire chains on their vehicles in designated sections on expressways and national roads if operators of those roads, such as the state and prefectural governments, decide to enforce the regulation by looking at weather and other data.

Places to be designated will be sections of highway with records of vehicles being stuck in the snow and those with steep slopes. Drivers will be informed of the ban on traveling without using tire chains by new road signs.

Violators of the revised ordinance will get a prison term of up to six months or be fined up to ¥300,000.

In the wake of heavy snow-caused massive gridlocks in the Tokyo metropolitan area and the central Hokuriku region last winter, an panel of experts at the ministry proposed in May to restrict vehicles driving on snow-bound roads without tire chains.