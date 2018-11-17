Work on Japan’s new defense guidelines to focus on missiles, cyberattacks

The ruling coalition will focus on addressing threats posed by ballistic missiles, cyberattacks and electromagnetic attacks when revising the national defense program guidelines, a senior official said.

“North Korea has improved its ballistic missile capabilities,” former Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters Fridya after the first meeting of a ruling coalition task force set up to discuss updates to the guidelines and the medium-term defense buildup program.

Addressing threats from cyberattacks and electromagnetic attacks are also important, said Onodera, a lawmaker from the Liberal Democratic Party, who assumed the chairmanship of the task force.

The task force was briefed on progress from the government’s work on the updates. The government plans to adopt the new guidelines and buildup program later this year. It will be their first updates in five years.

Task force members sought better ways to improve public understanding of so-called cross-domain operations involving the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces.

Other key issues involved in the work include the selection of a successor to the ASDF’s F-2 fighter jet, sources familiar with the situation said.