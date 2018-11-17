Japan puts off delivery of first GSDF Ospreys shipment from U.S. due to local opposition

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya has announced that the government is postponing delivery of the first batch of Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft from the United States, initially planned for this fall.

The delayed arrival of the five V-22s is apparently due to the government struggle to win full local consent to deploy the aircraft at Saga Airport amid safety concerns in Saga Prefecture.

The government is considering temporarily deploying the Ospreys at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, but talks with the local government are ongoing.

“It’s true that we are seeing a delay in the entire schedule. We’ll try to realize the delivery as soon as possible,” Iwaya told reporters Friday, without elaborating on when the aircraft are expected to arrive.

Maintenance on the aircraft, which will be operated by the GSDF, will be conducted in the United States for now. Iwaya also said he plans to send GSDF pilots to the United States for Osprety training.

The Defense Ministry plans to deploy 17 Ospreys at Saga Airport during the four years from fiscal 2018 as part of efforts to beef up defense of Japan’s far-flung islands in the southwest amid China’s increasing maritime assertiveness.

The Saga Prefectural Government in August approved the deployment of Ospreys on condition that the central government pay it ¥10 billion ($88 million) over 20 years, but the local fishermen have not given their consent.