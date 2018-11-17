National

Japan puts off delivery of first GSDF Ospreys shipment from U.S. due to local opposition

Kyodo

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya has announced that the government is postponing delivery of the first batch of Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft from the United States, initially planned for this fall.

The delayed arrival of the five V-22s is apparently due to the government struggle to win full local consent to deploy the aircraft at Saga Airport amid safety concerns in Saga Prefecture.

The government is considering temporarily deploying the Ospreys at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, but talks with the local government are ongoing.

“It’s true that we are seeing a delay in the entire schedule. We’ll try to realize the delivery as soon as possible,” Iwaya told reporters Friday, without elaborating on when the aircraft are expected to arrive.

Maintenance on the aircraft, which will be operated by the GSDF, will be conducted in the United States for now. Iwaya also said he plans to send GSDF pilots to the United States for Osprety training.

The Defense Ministry plans to deploy 17 Ospreys at Saga Airport during the four years from fiscal 2018 as part of efforts to beef up defense of Japan’s far-flung islands in the southwest amid China’s increasing maritime assertiveness.

The Saga Prefectural Government in August approved the deployment of Ospreys on condition that the central government pay it ¥10 billion ($88 million) over 20 years, but the local fishermen have not given their consent.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shinzo Abe
South Korea to dissolve Japan-funded 'comfort women' foundation
South Korea has notified Japan of its intention to dissolve a foundation set up as part of a 2015 agreement to resolve the long-standing issue of Korean "comfort women" who were forced to work i...
North Korean official Ri Jong Hyok, vice chairman of the Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, speaks during a conference in Goyang, South Korea, on Friday.
North Korean official condemns Japan and demands apologies over past
A North Korean official urged Japan on Friday to take responsibility for its "sinful history," including the forced mobilization of millions of Koreans during its 1910-1945 colonial rule, and to...
Image Not Available
Diet discussion halted after Justice Ministry says data in survey on missing foreign trainees was...
The ruling coalition dropped a plan to start substantive deliberations in the Diet on Friday on a bill that would increase the number of foreign workers in the country amid a major backlash from...

, , , ,