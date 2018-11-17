Japan aims to create prototype flying cars and conduct test flights in 2019: draft road map

The government aims to build prototype electric flying cars and conduct test flights next year with the goal of putting the technology into practical use in the 2020s, according to a draft road map.

The government expects flying vehicles to be used for leisure activities and cargo transportation in the 2020s, and also for transportation in rural areas, it said at a meeting Friday. By the 2030s, they are envisioned to be used in urban transportation.

The government also plans to decide on mechanical standards for the vehicles and technical skills required for drivers, as well as laws to ensure safety.

It will also support technological developments to limit noise and ensure the flying vehicles have the same safety standards as airplanes.

The plan was proposed at a meeting joined by officials from the industry ministry, airplane manufacturers and airline companies. The draft will be endorsed by the officials by the end of the year.

According to central government officials, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and some local governments have offered to make sites available for the test flights.

Flying cars will be used initially on remote islands and in mountainous areas. The government will coordinate landing areas and airspace.

Eventually, the government also wants the vehicles to be able to fly by remote control and autonomously, according to the draft.