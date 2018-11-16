Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls to around ¥113.30 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was weaker at around ¥113.30 in Tokyo trading late Friday, hurt by lower Tokyo stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.29, down from ¥113.52 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1343, up from $1.1338, and at ¥128.51, down from ¥128.70.

In overseas trading, the dollar temporarily rose to levels near ¥113.70 as U.S. stocks erased early losses and turned higher following a reported remark by a U.S. senior government official that the United States will hold off on fresh tariffs on China.

But the dollar’s topside grew heavy in early trading in Tokyo. The greenback fell below ¥113.40 in midmorning trading as the yen attracted safe-haven buying after the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average moved on a weak note, traders said.

The dollar lost further ground in the afternoon as the Nikkei average extended losses. It slipped to around ¥113.20 in late trading.

After the U.S. government official denied the reported remark, the market’s atmosphere turned risk-off, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

On overseas trading later on Friday, a currency broker said, “Market players are expected to continue watching developments related to Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union and U.S.-China trade friction.”

