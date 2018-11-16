British scholar Ronald Dore, known for his studies about Japan, dies at age 93

British sociologist Ronald Dore, professor emeritus at the University of London and known for his contributions to Japan studies, died in Italy on Tuesday. He was 93.

The university announced his death on Thursday. Dore had been hospitalized in Bologna due to respiratory disorders.

The Japan Academy, of which Dore was an honorary member, was informed of his death also on Thursday.

Born in Bournemouth, in southern England, in 1925, Dore studied Japanese during World War II and graduated from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

He studied at the University of Tokyo in 1950.

Dore taught at universities in Canada and the United States, as well as at his alma mater.

He researched social and economic structures, corporate and educational systems and other issues in Japan by comparing them with those in other countries.

Many of his books were translated into Japanese.

His works include “City Life in Japan,” “British Factory: Japanese Factory” and “The Diploma Disease.”