Asia Pacific

North Korea to deport American held since October

Reuters

SEOUL – North Korea will deport a U.S. citizen detained since October after he entered illegally from China and told his captors he was controlled by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the North Korean state news agency reported on Friday.

The KCNA news agency identified the American as Bruce Byron Lowrance.

An American man of the same name was deported from South Korea in November 2017 after being found wandering near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, but there was no immediate confirmation of the identity of the man held by North Korea.

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in the South Korean capital, Seoul, did not have an immediate comment.

KCNA said the man had told his captors he was “under the control of the CIA.”

North Korea’s treatment of U.S. citizens has been highly contentious at times over the years.

In 2017, the death of American student Otto Warmbier after having been detained in North Korea for 17 months helped spark nearly a year of tension as Pyongyang and Washington traded threats of war.

In May, North Korea released three American prisoners and handed them over to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, clearing a major obstacle ahead of an unprecedented summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June.

Talks between North Korea and the United States have since stalled, with North Korean state media announcing on Friday that Kim had inspected the test of an unidentified new weapon for the first time in almost a year.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Former Khmer Rouge leader Nuon Chea sits in court in Phnom Penh on Friday.
Khmer Rouge leaders found guilty of genocide in landmark ruling
Two top leaders of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime were found guilty of genocide on Friday, in a landmark ruling almost 40 years after the fall of a brutal regime that presided over the deaths of a q...
Image Not Available
Trump's summit no-show at ASEAN draws Asian nations closer together
U.S. President Donald Trump didn't make it to this week's summit of Asian nations in Singapore, but his influence was still keenly felt among the leaders who gathered in the city. One prime mini...
Workers test the consistency of samples at Songdowon General Foodstuffs Factory in Wonsan, North Korea, on Oct. 22. Leader Kim Jong Un has a lot riding domestically on his promises to boost the country's economy and standard of living.
Key U.N. committee condemns North Korea's rights violations, urges Pyongyang to end abuses
A key U.N. committee adopted a resolution Thursday condemning North Korea's "long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights" and strongly urging its governmen...

, ,