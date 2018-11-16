Nissan and Dongfeng aim to boost annual output of electric vehicle model at joint China plant to 23,000 units

Dongfeng Motor Co., a Chinese joint venture with Nissan Motor Co., aims to boost annual output of its first electric vehicle model for the Chinese market to 23,000 units in 2019, officials said.

Dongfeng Motor in September launched the Sylphy Zero Emission model and hopes to have 9,000 units produced by the end of this year.

The company, set up with Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor Group Co., plans to spend 60 billion yuan on the development and production of electric vehicles in China over the next five years, with a view toward lifting the proportion of electrified vehicles in its total annual production to 30 percent, according to the officials.

It hopes to promote sales of electric vehicles, as well as plug-in hybrid vehicles that can be charged at home in response to new regulations that the Chinese government plans to introduce in 2019 as part of its efforts to combat air pollution.

On Thursday, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co., the passenger car division of the joint venture, showed its second Huadu plant, which produces the Sylphy Zero Emission, in Guangzhou to members of the Japanese media.

The automaker plans to more than double annual output through measures such as beefing up the production system combining the technology used in Nissan’s Leaf electric vehicle, a company official said.

In 2019, the Chinese government will require automakers that produce or import more than 30,000 vehicles a year to keep the proportion of new-energy vehicles, such as electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, in their respective total production at or above a certain level.

Dongfeng Motor, which sold 1.52 million units in China in 2017, aims to meet the new requirement partly by introducing five electric vehicle models by 2019.