Ikea Japan to open outlet in Harajuku in 2020

Ikea Japan K.K. said Thursday it will open an outlet in front of Harajuku Station in Tokyo in spring 2020.

It will be its first urban outlet in Japan, according to the unit of the Swedish furniture retailer.

The 2,500-sq.-meter store will occupy the first and second floors of a building being built by NTT Urban Development Corp. in the Harajuku shopping district in Shibuya Ward.

Ikea Japan hopes to win over customers visiting Harajuku, known as a center of Japanese youth culture and fashion.

Ikea currently has nine outlets in Japan. All of them are suburban stores with large parking spaces.