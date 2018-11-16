National

11-year-old breaks record as youngest person to pass high level math test

Kyodo, Staff Report

An 11-year-old elementary school student in Tokyo has become the youngest person to pass the college-level Sugaku Kentei mathematics exam, shattering the previous record held by a 13-year-old, the test administrator said Thursday.

Hiroto Takahashi, a fifth-grader from Setagaya Ward in Tokyo, passed the highest level of the assessment test run by Mathematics Certification Institute of Japan in October, officials with the privately run organization said,

The test, with 14 levels in total, measures practical math skills from the lowest, which is preschool level, to the highest for college undergraduate and graduate levels, according to the organization’s website.

Takahashi started studying for the test from the age of 5, according to the institution. He became interested in mathematics when he was a toddler through three-dimensional puzzles, the Mainichi Shimbun reported. Takahashi passed an 11th-grade level test at the age of 7 in 2014 and a 12th-grade level exam the following year — both as the youngest person.

“I would like to continue studying mathematics and establish new hypotheses and theorems,” said Takahashi, who hopes to be a mathematician when he grows up.

The highest level requires an understanding of basic mathematical algorithms and other multivariable functions.

Only 9.4 percent of test takers passed the highest-level category in the October’s exam.

The test was first administered in 1992, and was taken by more than 330,000 people in 2014, according to the institution. The test is also offered in English twice a year for individual and group testing.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
JAL and ANA pledge new measures after pilot drinking scandals
Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. reported to the government Friday on measures they say will prevent heavy drinking by airline crew, after both carriers saw incidents involving pilots ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after the East-Asia Summit in Singapore on Thursday.
Putin says ownership of Japan-claimed islands remains subject to future talks despite 1956 agreement
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the sovereignty of two islands set under a 1956 agreement to be transferred to Japan on the conclusion of a peace treaty is still subject to future ne...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lays a wreath along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Cenotaph War Memorial in Darwin, Australia, on Friday.
Abe visits Darwin, 75 years after WWII attack on Australian port city
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a historic visit to Darwin on Friday, some 75 years after Japan bombed the northern Australian city, as the two countries cement ties in the face of an emergent China...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hiroto Takahashi | KYODO

, ,