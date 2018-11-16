Report: U.S.-led coalition airstrikes on Islamic State-held area in Syria kill at least 18, including 12 kids
Women and children are seen outside a tent at a camp for people displaced from Deir Ezzor and its surroundings, near the town of al-Arishah in the northeastern Syrian Hassakeh province, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Report: U.S.-led coalition airstrikes on Islamic State-held area in Syria kill at least 18, including 12 kids

AP

BEIRUT – Syria’s state news agency and a war monitor say airstrikes on an area controlled by the Islamic State group have killed at least 18 people.

SANA news agency says Thursday’s airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition on IS-held parts of the eastern province of Deir el-Zour killed 23 and wounded many others.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes killed 18, including 12 children and teenagers.

U.S.-backed fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been trying to take the IS-held pocket since Sept. 10 under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

The area is home to some 15,000 people including hundreds of IS fighters.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This November combination of photos provided by the Burlington County Prosecutors office shows (from left) Johnny Bobbitt, Katelyn McClure and Mark D'Amico. A feel-good tale of Bobbitt, a homeless man using his last $20 to help Katelyn McClure, a stranded New Jersey woman, buy gas, was actually a complete lie, a prosecutor said Thursday. A GoFundMe that was set up by McClure and her boyfriend D'Amico raised more than $400,000 to help Bobbitt.
Homeless man in $400,000 GoFundMe benefit arrested
A homeless man who benefited from a GoFundMe page set up by a New Jersey couple who said he helped them with a disabled car has been arrested, and a prosecutor planned to announce developments Thur...
This 2015 Broward County Sheriff's Office booking photo shows Cesar Sayoc. Accused of sending 16 pipe bombs last month to critics of President Donald Trump, he pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. federal court in New York to all counts.
Florida man pleads not guilty over mail bombs sent to Trump critics
The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges carrying a potential mandatory penalty of life in prison. Cesa...
Natalie Kato, attorney for Susan Bucher, supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County, Florida, reacts at Palm Beach County Supervisor of Election Warehouse, Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Final results have yet to be declared in multiple races following last week's midterm polls, with tense recounts underway in Florida.
Florida finishes first round of recounts in Senate, governor races
Florida election officials on Thursday completed an initial recount of ballots in close races for the U.S. Senate and governor's seat but did not immediately release updated statewide figures. T...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Women and children are seen outside a tent at a camp for people displaced from Deir Ezzor and its surroundings, near the town of al-Arishah in the northeastern Syrian Hassakeh province, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,