Auto tariffs riskier than Wall Street thinks: economist
European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom addresses a press conference on World Trade Organization (WTO) reform and the Alliance for Torture-Free Trade at the European Commission in Brussels in September. The European Union is prepared to retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes new tariffs on auto imports, Malmstrom warned Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Auto tariffs riskier than Wall Street thinks: economist

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – Wall Street may be underestimating the threat of tariffs on the auto industry, according to Phil Levy, a senior fellow on global economy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

“I think it’s better than even odds that they go ahead with this, and go ahead with this reasonably soon,” Levy said in a phone interview. “If investors and traders don’t get smarter, they are likely to be surprised by continued earnings shocks and by escalations of key disputes.”

Shares of automakers, suppliers and car part retailers have had a volatile few months. European suppliers are bracing themselves for levies and U.S. companies such as Ford Motor Co. are already being hit by high steel prices. The Trump administration is said to be holding off for now on imposing tariffs on auto imports as top officials weigh revisions to a report on the national security implications.

Levy, who served on George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisers, said the tariffs would probably not benefit U.S. car companies in the long-run. “Cutting off supply chains will not make U.S. auto makers more competitive.”

Not everyone agrees. RBC analyst Joseph Spak wrote in a research note on Tuesday that he expects domestic carmakers to gain on the tariffs, while European, Japanese and South Korean suppliers may fall.

“GM and Ford effectively import nothing from outside of North America,” Spak wrote. “Meanwhile for Tesla, which to date competes against mainly German luxury brands, this could make their pricing more advantageous.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Vaping and E-cigarettes shops are seen in downtown Los Angeles in September. U.S. regulators on Thursday ordered sharp restrictions on sales of e-cigarettes, as national data showed a 78 percent single-year surge in vaping among young people, with two-thirds using fruit and candy-flavored products.
U.S. regulators curb e-cigarette sales after seeing 78% surge in youth vaping
U.S. regulators Thursday ordered sharp restrictions on sales of e-cigarettes, as national data showed a 78 percent single-year surge in vaping among young people, with two-thirds using fruit and ca...
Image Not Available
Audit cites flaws in costly, tardy California bullet train project
Flawed decision-making and poor contract management contributed to billions in cost overruns and years of delays in the as-yet unbuilt California high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Fr...
Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin gestures as he attends a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2016.
Mueller scores win in prosecution of firm run by 'Putin's chef'
A U.S. judge denied a request from a Russian company controlled by an associate of Vladimir Putin to dismiss charges that it conspired to interfere with the 2016 election. It's a win for special...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom addresses a press conference on World Trade Organization (WTO) reform and the Alliance for Torture-Free Trade at the European Commission in Brussels in September. The European Union is prepared to retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes new tariffs on auto imports, Malmstrom warned Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , ,