White Kansas official tells black woman he belongs to ‘master race’

LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS – A white county commissioner in northeast Kansas said he belongs to “the master race” as he critiqued a land-use proposal by a black city planner at a board meeting.

Leavenworth County Commissioner Louis Klemp cited the Nazi ideology of Aryan supremacy Tuesday in response to the presentation by Triveece Penelton on road development options in Tonganoxie, just west of Kansas City.

Klemp told Penelton : “We are part of the master race, don’t you forget that.”

Commissioner Robert Holland said he was shocked by the comments and that he wants Klemp to resign before his term ends Jan. 15.

Klemp told KSHB-TV off camera that his comment was a joke.

Klemp, who once ran for governor, has come under criticism in the past for making racist comments.

