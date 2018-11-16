World / Crime & Legal

Two Navy SEALs and two Marines charged in Green Beret’s slaying

AP

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – Two U.S. Navy SEALs and two Marines have been charged in the 2017 death of an Army Green Beret while they were stationed in the African country of Mali.

The Navy said in a statement Thursday that the unidentified service members face charges that include murder, hazing and obstruction of justice. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar died June 4, 2017, in Bamako, Mali.

Authorities say in charging documents that the service members broke into Melgar’s bedroom while he was sleeping, bound him with duct tape and put him into a choke hold that strangled him.

The service members are also accused of lying to Navy commanders and investigators about what happened.

The SEALs are based in Virginia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10 at a base in Norfolk.

