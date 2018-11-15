Japan eyes holding tests in seven countries for farm jobs under new visas
The government is considering conducting tests in seven foreign countries to bring in farm workers to Japan under a new working visa category planned to be introduced in April. | GETTY IMAGES

Japan eyes holding tests in seven countries for farm jobs under new visas

The government is considering holding tests in seven countries in order to bring in farm workers to Japan under one of its two planned visa categories, sources said Thursday.

There were some 270,000 foreign trainees in Japan as of the end of 2017, and 99 percent of them were from the seven countries—Vietnam, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

The government therefore expects many from those countries to apply for new work visas, according to the sources.

The government may afterward narrow down the list of countries where the tests will be held after consulting with each country’s respective government.

The tests are planned to be held in the country’s native language and will cover two fields: farming plants and animals.

The government estimates that up to 7,300 foreign nationals will work in the Japanese agricultural sector in the first year of the new visa system, and that up to 36,500 foreigners will do so in the first five years.

The government and ruling parties aim to introduce the new system in April 2019 by getting a related bill through the Diet during the ongoing extraordinary session set to end Dec. 10.

The bill calls for establishing a new visa category for foreign workers with “Type One” designated skills, including blue-collar workers, and another category for those with higher “Type Two” skills.

The government plans to limit the eligibility for Type One visas to workers in 14 industries, including the farming sector.

The government is also considering holding tests overseas for Type One visas for construction, fishery and other sectors.

