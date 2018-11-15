Mayor wants Paris’ historic center to be pedestrian-only
Children play Thursday beside the Seine River in Paris, facing the Ile de la Cite island and the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral. | AFP-JIJI

Mayor wants Paris’ historic center to be pedestrian-only

PARIS – The mayor of Paris wants to pedestrianize the historic center of the French capital, a member of her team says, an area encompassing famous landmarks like the Louvre museum and Notre Dame Cathedral.

The project would see traffic heavily restricted in Paris’s first four arrondissements, or districts, in the center of the city and electric shuttles installed, according to the source close to Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The plan would be part of Hidalgo’s “next term,” the source said Wednesday, explaining it could be implemented after “in-depth studies, in consultation” with all parties.

A proposal along these lines will be presented at the next municipal council meeting in each of the four districts.

However, Hidalgo first wants to expand a car-free project known in French as “Paris respire” (“Paris breathes”), which sees certain districts pedestrianized on the first Sunday of each month. She hopes it can be extended to every Sunday by 2019.

Her team member’s comments come days after a court ruled in favor of a car-free promenade by the Seine River following a legal challenge.

Hidalgo, who became mayor in 2014, has not yet formally indicated whether she will run for re-election in 2020.

