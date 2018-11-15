South Korea goes quiet for university entrance exams
Students gather to cheer on others arriving to take the annual college entrance exams outside the Ehwa Girls Foreign Language High School in Seoul on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

South Korea goes quiet for university entrance exams

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – South Korea dialed down the volume on Thursday as more than half a million students took a crucial national university entrance exam, with authorities taking extraordinary measures to minimize possible distractions.

The college entrance test is the culmination of South Korea’s highly demanding school system.

In an ultra-competitive society, the rite of passage plays a large part in defining students’ adult lives, holding the key to top universities, elevated social status, good jobs, and even marriage prospects.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in posted a good luck message to the students on his Facebook page.

The intense effort they had put in over years of study was coming to fruition, he said. “Believe in it and you will be able to show your full competence.”

According to the education ministry nearly 595,000 students were taking the grueling exam this year, known as suneung and stretching over nine hours.

Junior students crowded schools from early morning ahead of the test, chanting and waving colorful banners with messages urging, “Don’t mess up!”

At Ewha Girls’ Foreign Language High School in central Seoul, Jung Ho-yun said, “Their lives depend on this exam, so it’s very important.”

The test takers briskly arrived one by one, looking anxious and flustered.

“I can’t believe this is actually happening,” said Choi Eun-hee. “I just really hope I don’t make any mistakes.”

Wiping away tears, parents gave their children long hugs, before some went to temples and churches to pray for their sons and daughters’ success.

Extraordinary measures are taken nationwide to remove anything that could disturb the test-takers.

Public offices, major businesses and the stock market opened an hour later than usual to help ease traffic and ensure students arrived on time for the exam, which began nationwide at 8:40 a.m.

Any students stuck in traffic could get police cars and motorbikes to rush them to the exam centers.

All takeoffs and landings at South Korean airports are suspended for 25 minutes to coincide with an English listening test, and all airborne planes must maintain an altitude higher than 3,000 meters (10,000 feet).

The Transport Ministry said 134 flights had to be rescheduled because of the exam.

Electronic devices are strictly forbidden and students cannot leave school premises until the test ends to reduce the chances of cheating.

But they were allowed to wear masks during the exam this year, the education ministry said, with fine dust pollution levels persisting at “bad” on the peninsula.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Perth Zoo veterinarians Anna LeSouef (left) and Simone Vitali hold a baby meerkat on Sept. 22 after it was returned to the zoo.
Perth zoo recovers stolen baby meerkat
It wasn't grand theft. It was tiny. But the snatching of a baby meerkat from a zoo has not only become a major story in the Australian city of Perth, it has led to the arrest of three people. ...
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis shakes hands with Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez on Wednesday during an event at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming commemorating the U.S. decision to return the "Bells of Balangiga" to the Philippines.
U.S. returns 'Bells of Balangiga' to Philippines a century after clash
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday formally returned church bells to the Philippines that were taken as war trophies over a century ago following gruesome clashes, seeking to close a co...
Portraits of North Korean late leaders Kim Il Sung and his son Kim Jong Il are illuminated on a building in Wonsan on Oct. 22.
China appears to have relaxed North Korea sanctions, U.S. congressional commission says
A U.S. congressional commission said on Wednesday that China appears to have relaxed enforcement of sanctions on North Korea and called on the Treasury Department to provide a report on Chinese com...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Students gather to cheer on others arriving to take the annual college entrance exams outside the Ehwa Girls Foreign Language High School in Seoul on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,