National / Politics

‘I don’t use computers,’ says Japan’s minister in charge of cybersecurity

Kyodo, Staff Report

The minister in charge of cybersecurity has said that he doesn’t use computers.

Yoshitaka Sakurada, who had already drawn criticism for stumbling over basic questions during Diet deliberations, found himself in hot water again Wednesday after declaring that he does not use computers even though he is a deputy head of the government panel on cybersecurity and is tasked with policies on such matters.

During a Lower House Cabinet Committee meeting, Sakurada, who is also in charge of the Olympics, said: “I don’t use computers because I have been in a position to instruct secretaries and employees over what to do since I was 25.”

Sakurada was answering questions from Masato Imai, an independent Lower House lawmaker.

“It’s shocking to me that someone who hasn’t even touched computers is responsible for dealing with cybersecurity policies,” Imai said.

Sakurada also said “he doesn’t know the details” when Takeshi Saiki, a member of the Democratic Party for the People, asked him about the measures in place against cyberattacks on nuclear power plants.

Sakurada said cybersecurity is an important issue for the government and he is confident of his abilities as the minister.

This is not the first time Sakurada has become a target of criticism in the Diet.

At a Lower House Budget Committee meeting last week, Sakurada stumbled when answering basic questions, including over the organizing committee’s three policy pillars for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the games’ budget. The debate was frequently interrupted as he relied almost entirely on his aides to answer questions.

When he was met with criticism, he explained he hadn’t received the questionnaire in advance, a standard protocol in Diet debates. He reversed course on his explanation four days later and apologized for the mishap.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Takeshima islets lie off Shimane Prefecture.
Japanese and South Korea fishing boats collide in Sea of Japan
A South Korean fishing boat collided with a Japanese fishing vessel in the Sea of Japan about 250 kilometers north of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture early Thursday, throwing 13 sailor...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the ASEAN-Japan summit on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Singapore on Wednesday.
Abe asks ASEAN to fully enforce U.N. sanctions against North Korea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday asked his ASEAN counterparts during their summit in Singapore to continue making efforts to fully enforce U.N. sanctions against North Korea, a government off...
Tattoo artist Taiki Masuda holds a sign saying "innocent" Wednesday in the city of Osaka after the Osaka High Court overturned a lower court decision and acquitted the tattoo artist for operating without a medical license, ruling that the process is not a medical procedure.
Osaka High Court acquits tattoo artist charged for working without a medical license
The Osaka High Court on Wednesday overturned a lower court decision and acquitted a tattooist for operating without a medical license, ruling the process is not a medical practice. "The t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshitaka Sakurada, the minister in charge of cybersecurity, answers questions at a Lower House committee meeting on Wednesday. | KYODO

, , ,