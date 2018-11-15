‘I don’t use computers,’ says Japan’s minister in charge of cybersecurity

The minister in charge of cybersecurity has said that he doesn’t use computers.

Yoshitaka Sakurada, who had already drawn criticism for stumbling over basic questions during Diet deliberations, found himself in hot water again Wednesday after declaring that he does not use computers even though he is a deputy head of the government panel on cybersecurity and is tasked with policies on such matters.

During a Lower House Cabinet Committee meeting, Sakurada, who is also in charge of the Olympics, said: “I don’t use computers because I have been in a position to instruct secretaries and employees over what to do since I was 25.”

Sakurada was answering questions from Masato Imai, an independent Lower House lawmaker.

“It’s shocking to me that someone who hasn’t even touched computers is responsible for dealing with cybersecurity policies,” Imai said.

Sakurada also said “he doesn’t know the details” when Takeshi Saiki, a member of the Democratic Party for the People, asked him about the measures in place against cyberattacks on nuclear power plants.

Sakurada said cybersecurity is an important issue for the government and he is confident of his abilities as the minister.

This is not the first time Sakurada has become a target of criticism in the Diet.

At a Lower House Budget Committee meeting last week, Sakurada stumbled when answering basic questions, including over the organizing committee’s three policy pillars for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the games’ budget. The debate was frequently interrupted as he relied almost entirely on his aides to answer questions.

When he was met with criticism, he explained he hadn’t received the questionnaire in advance, a standard protocol in Diet debates. He reversed course on his explanation four days later and apologized for the mishap.