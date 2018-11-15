Japanese and South Korea fishing boats collide in Sea of Japan
The Takeshima islets lie off Shimane Prefecture. | YONHAP / VIA KYODO

National

Japanese and South Korea fishing boats collide in Sea of Japan

No casualties reported; 13 rescued so far off Takeshima

Staff Report

A South Korean fishing boat was involved in a collision Thursday with a Japanese fishing vessel in the Sea of Japan, according to Yonhap news agency.

The collision happened at around 9:38 a.m. about 180 nautical miles (330 km) northeast of the disputed South Korea-controlled Takeshima islets, called Dokdo in South Korea, and private vessels near the area are engaged in rescue operations, Yonhap quoted South Korea’s coast guard as saying.

The rescue team saved 13 sailors from the South Korean boat, and operations are underway to find more survivors, according to the report.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference Thursday that no casualties have been reported so far and the damage is minor.

