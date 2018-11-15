Abe asks ASEAN to fully enforce U.N. sanctions against North Korea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the ASEAN-Japan summit on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Singapore on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Abe asks ASEAN to fully enforce U.N. sanctions against North Korea

Kyodo

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday asked his ASEAN counterparts during their summit in Singapore to continue making efforts to fully enforce U.N. sanctions against North Korea, a government official said.

Abe’s remarks came amid fears that some members of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations may become inclined to relax sanctions on Pyongyang, which has recently pledged to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

To make North Korea abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles in a “complete, verifiable and irreversible” manner, “full implementation of U.N. resolutions is necessary,” Abe was quoted by the Japanese official as telling the ASEAN leaders.

He expressed hope that ASEAN member-states will strengthen maritime surveillance of illegal ship-to-ship transfers of goods, as such activities are used by North Korea to evade U.N. sanctions imposed on the country following a series of nuclear and missile tests.

All ASEAN members have diplomatic ties with North Korea, although Japan does not.

As China, which has a certain influence on countries of East and Southeast Asia, has called for the easing of international sanctions against Pyongyang, speculation has been also mounting that ASEAN might follow suit.

In early October, North Korea agreed with China and Russia to urge the U.N. Security Council to review sanctions against Pyongyang, arguing that the country has already started taking practical measures toward denuclearization, its state-run media said.

In addition, vice foreign ministers of the three nations during their talks in Moscow confirmed their opposition to sanctions individual countries have imposed on North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Japan and the United States, which has promised with Pyongyang to give security guarantees in return for its denuclearization, have reiterated that sanctions should not be alleviated until North Korea completes the process of ridding itself of nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s relations with China, its main economic lifeline, have markedly improved this year, while Pyongyang suddenly began a major diplomatic outreach, first to South Korea and then to the United States.

Since March, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China three times for summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Pyongyang is believed to be aiming to promote negotiations with Washington with the backing of Beijing.

China and North Korea fought together in the 1950-1953 Korean War against the U.S.-led United Nations Command. The two countries have been described as “blood brothers.”

