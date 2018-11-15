Mitch McConnell blocks Senate bill protecting Robert Mueller’s Russia probe
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to media after a meeting in his office at the Capitol in Washington Wednesday. With McConnell are f(rom left) Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa (right). | AP

World / Politics

Mitch McConnell blocks Senate bill protecting Robert Mueller’s Russia probe

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked two senators from bringing up legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation from any efforts by the Trump administration to thwart it.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and Democrat Chris Coons had said they would push the measure after President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions and tossed out more than a century of precedent to name Sessions chief of staff, Matt Whitaker, as acting attorney general. Before joining Sessions’ staff, Whitaker had sharply criticized the Mueller probe and described on television how a future acting attorney general could undermine it.

Flake, who is retiring at the end of this year, said following McConnell’s objection that he and Coons will try “again and again” to bring the measure to the floor. Flake said he will refuse to advance any judicial nominees in the Judiciary Committee or confirm any judges on the Senate floor until the Mueller bill is brought to the floor for a vote.

“The president now has this investigation in his sights and we all know it,” said Flake of Arizona.

McConnell has repeatedly said that confirming more federal judges is his priority.

Among the Republicans who had said they would back the bill to protect the Mueller probe are Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Earlier Wednesday, McConnell told reporters the legislation is unnecessary, saying he hasn’t heard the president or others threaten the Mueller probe despite Trump’s displeasure with it.

Whitaker’s appointment has been challenged in court. It’s not yet clear when Trump will send a nominee to the Senate to replace Sessions, though some senators expect he will hold off until the next Congress begins on Jan. 3.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A cadaver dog looks inside a burned out vehicle at the Holly Hills area as search and rescue crews search for human remains in Paradise, California, oWednesday.
Hundreds still missing as National Guard joins search for victims of California's deadliest wildfire
The search for remains of victims in the charred ruins of the Northern California town of Paradise was set to intensify on Wednesday, while firefighters stepped up their nearly week-long efforts to...
James Mattis, U.S. secretary of defense, and Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, answer questions from U.S. soldiers at Base Camp Donna in Donna, Texas, Wednesday.
Jim Mattis defends Mexico border deployment in first troop visit amid outcry over alleged politic...
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis defended the deployment of thousands of troops to the border with Mexico as he traveled there on Wednesday, saying the mission was "absolutely legal" and justified...
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Summit in Singapore Wednesday.
In meeting with Putin, Abe agrees to speed up talks to conclude peace treaty with Russia
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to accelerate talks toward the conclusion of a peace treaty between the two countries that has been...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to media after a meeting in his office at the Capitol in Washington Wednesday. With McConnell are f(rom left) Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa (right). | AP Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) (left) and Christopher A. Coons (D-DE) hold a press conference on legislation to protect the Mueller Investigation on Capitol Hill Wednesday in Washington. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,