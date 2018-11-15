Ukraine separatist leader vows closer Russia ties after polls
The newly elected head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), Denis Pushilin, speaks during a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine, Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Ukraine separatist leader vows closer Russia ties after polls

AFP-JIJI

DONETSK, UKRAINE – The newly elected leader of a self-proclaimed republic in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday promised closer ties to Moscow following polls denounced by Kiev and the West as a sham.

Elections in the Russian-backed breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk at the weekend saw their acting separatist leaders returned to office.

“A course towards the Russian Federation will be continued,” Denis Pushilin, the 37-year-old Donetsk leader and a former negotiator with Kiev, told journalists during his first media appearance since the poll.

“This is not only cultural and social integration, but also economic,” he added.

“We have already learned to live without Ukraine,” said Pushilin, who has been in charge of the region since August after the previous leader was killed in a bomb attack.

Kiev’s central election commission dismissed the results of the “illegal” votes and said the exercise was simply an excuse for Moscow to cement its grip on the disputed area.

But the Kremlin said the regions had “nothing left but to self organize” after being “abandoned” by Ukraine.

The so-called republics were declared in 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea and supported the outbreak of an anti-Kiev insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Kiev sees the move as a punishment for its pivot to Europe.

Western powers had asked Russia not to allow the polls to go ahead, arguing they would further hamper efforts to end a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people over four years.

While heavy fighting is over, the conflict regularly claims the lives of soldiers and civilians. Kiev said on Saturday that four Ukrainian soldiers had died in recent days.

Kiev and its Western backers accuse Russia of funneling troops and arms across the border to fan the flames of the conflict.

Moscow has denied the claims despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A cadaver dog looks inside a burned out vehicle at the Holly Hills area as search and rescue crews search for human remains in Paradise, California, oWednesday.
Hundreds still missing as National Guard joins search for victims of California's deadliest wildfire
The search for remains of victims in the charred ruins of the Northern California town of Paradise was set to intensify on Wednesday, while firefighters stepped up their nearly week-long efforts to...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to media after a meeting in his office at the Capitol in Washington Wednesday. With McConnell are f(rom left) Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa (right).
Mitch McConnell blocks Senate bill protecting Robert Mueller's Russia probe
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked two senators from bringing up legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation from any efforts by the Trump administration to th...
James Mattis, U.S. secretary of defense, and Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, answer questions from U.S. soldiers at Base Camp Donna in Donna, Texas, Wednesday.
Jim Mattis defends Mexico border deployment in first troop visit amid outcry over alleged politic...
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis defended the deployment of thousands of troops to the border with Mexico as he traveled there on Wednesday, saying the mission was "absolutely legal" and justified...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The newly elected head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), Denis Pushilin, speaks during a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine, Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , ,