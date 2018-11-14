Asia Pacific

Chinese university students, alumni speak out over disappearance of young labor activists

AP

BEIJING – Students and alumni of several Chinese universities are sounding the alarm over the apparent detention of more than a dozen young labor activists who have been missing since the weekend.

The Jasic Workers Support Group said in a statement late Tuesday that three recent graduates of the elite Peking University have been taken away by authorities.

According to the statement, eyewitnesses saw one person being “kidnapped” on the Beijing campus, while others in Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai disappeared last Friday.

They were involved in a coalition, led by young Marxist activists, that was founded this summer to show solidarity with factory workers at Jasic Technology, a welding equipment manufacturer in southern China.

