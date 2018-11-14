The government puts Subaru under supervision after series inspection scandals

The transport ministry on Wednesday told Subaru Corp. that the automaker will be placed under strict supervision following a series of quality inspection scandals.

“It is extremely regrettable to cause such a situation that has undermined trust,” transport minister Keiichi Ishii said as he handed a document urging Subaru to enforce preventive measures to its President Tomomi Nakamura. “For the time being, we will put (the company) under strict supervision.”

It is the first time the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has issued such an order since it changed part of a ministerial ordinance in October. The ministry is now able to direct automakers to take measures to prevent faulty or inadequate quality checks.

The action comes amid growing concern over the quality of vehicles in Japan after Subaru, Nissan Motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. were found to have conducted inappropriate inspections at domestic plants last year. Data rigging has been reported in other manufacturing sectors in Japan including the steel and chemical industries.

The advisory issued to Subaru includes orders to regularly review the way inspection on completed vehicles are conducted and to report every quarter on the implementation of preventive measures that are being taken.

Monetary penalties could be imposed if the government finds additional actions are necessary. If further misconduct is found, Subaru could be banned from selling new vehicles in Japan.

“We have caused great concern. We deeply regret it and will make the utmost effort to ensure this kind of thing will never happen again,” Nakamura said.

“We’d like to think about what we can do and will carry it out.” The automaker came under fire after admitting in October last year that unauthorized staff had conducted vehicle inspections at two domestic plants for more than 30 years.

That was followed by the revelation in March that mileage and emissions data were systematically rigged at a plant and the malpractice may have started around 2002.

The company also admitted to brake check violations in September.

The disclosure led to the recall of a total of 530,000 vehicles in Japan, according to the automaker.