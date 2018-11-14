Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar easier below ¥114 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar moved in a tight range below ¥114 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, with players unable to find major trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.89-89, down from ¥114.06-06 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1292-1293, up from $1.1237-1238, and at ¥128.62-62, up from ¥128.17-18.

After hovering around ¥113.80, the dollar firmed above ¥113.90 on buying induced by a media report that the United States will withhold imposing new auto tariffs and by the 225-issue Nikkei average’s early gains.

The dollar-yen pair was almost at a standstill in the afternoon.

“The dollar’s top side was capped by uncertainties about Italy’s budget and the Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels,” said a bank-affiliated securities firm official.

“But the greenback was underpinned by the Nikkei’s solid performance,” said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

Investors took to the sidelines ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day, another market source said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A prototype house called Homma One is seen in this digital image.
Japanese housebuilding startup Homma seeks to give U.S. housing market a dose of innovation
Not every Japanese entrepreneur manages to launch a startup in Silicon Valley, and odds are even lower if that person wants to take on the challenge of the U.S. housing market. But this is an ad...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on buybacks
Stocks managed to finish higher after minor fluctuations on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, aided by repurchases of beaten-down issues following a sell-off the previous day. The 225-issue...
Image Not Available
Vehicles offering mobile ATMs and other financial services increasingly in demand in Japan after ...
Demand for mobile banks, or vehicles offering an ATM, as well as over-the-counter and other financial services, is growing in Japan following a recent series of natural disasters, while high introd...

, , ,