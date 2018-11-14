Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on buybacks

Stocks managed to finish higher after minor fluctuations on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, aided by repurchases of beaten-down issues following a sell-off the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 35.96 points, or 0.16 percent, to end at 21,846.48, after tumbling 459.36 points on Tuesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 2.81 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,641.26, It dropped 33.50 points the previous day.

Buybacks and bargain-hunting took the upper hand in early trading, pushing up the Nikkei average by nearly 180 points at one point.

But both indexes soon lost steam amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives and moved around the previous day’s closing levels for the rest of Wednesday’s trading.

The market failed to maintain its initial momentum after China released weaker-than-expected October retail sales, said Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities Ltd.

Investors are closely watching developments associated with the U.S.-China trade woes, a brokerage official said, adding that their immediate focus is on a possible summit between the two economic giants at the end of the month.

Italy’s budget problem and last-ditch Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union are also attracting market attention.

Despite the price indexes’ finish in positive territory, falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,292 to 756 in the TSE’s first section, while 63 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1,432 million shares from 1,609 million shares on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ gained 1.47 percent after the bank group announced on Tuesday steady earnings growth in April-September, a rosier profit prospect for the business year to March 2019 and a share buyback plan.

Other major winners included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, automakers Toyota and Subaru, and power utility Tepco.

Otsuka Holdings plunged 5.19 percent following a revision in the drug manufacturer’s earnings forecast for the year to December.

Low crude oil prices hurt oil names, among them JXTG, Idemitsu and Inpex.

Also on the negative side were game maker Nintendo and technology giant Sony.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average climbed 60 points to end at 21,820.