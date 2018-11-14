Japanese trekker dies of suspected altitude sickness near Mount Everest in Nepal

A Japanese male trekker died, apparently from altitude sickness, at a hotel near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday, police have said.

Hiroyuki Yoshizaki, 63, had checked in last weekend at Hotel Everest Inn in Gorak Shep, located at an altitude of 5,180 meters.

He died from suspected altitude sickness at the hotel at approximately 10.20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Rabin Karki, a police official in Solukhumbu district where the hotel is located, who spoke with Kyodo News by phone on Wednesday.

Sonam Sherpa, who runs the hotel, said that Yoshizaki’s health did not appear to be in good health on Monday and he was put on supplementary oxygen.

“We requested him to descend because he looked ill. But he insisted that he wanted to spend another four days in Gorak Shep. We put him on supplementary oxygen Monday night, hoping he would get better. He died Tuesday morning,” Sherpa said by phone.

Gorak Shep is a popular stop for trekkers and mountaineers en route to Mount Everest Base Camp, located just 184 meters uphill.

Autumn is a popular trekking season in Nepal. Between September and November, tens of thousands of trekkers swarm Nepal’s popular trekking routes including the Annapurna Circuit and the Everest region. It is also a popular season for mountaineers to attempt smaller mountains.