Cyberattacks the biggest risk in doing business in Japan: World Economic Forum

LONDON – Cyberattacks are the biggest risk in doing business in Japan, an annual survey report from the World Economic Forum has shown.

“Failure of regional and global governance” and “misuse of technologies” are the second biggest risks in the country, followed by illicit trade and natural catastrophes, according to this year’s Regional Risks for Doing Business report.

The top-ranked risk across the world is unemployment and underemployment, the WEF report said. “Failure of national governance” and an energy price shock are the second- and third-biggest risks, respectively.

The top risk in China is natural catastrophes, followed by deflation and data fraud or theft, the report said. In the United States, cyberattacks are the biggest risk, followed by terrorist attacks and data fraud or theft.

The survey was conducted on business executives across the globe between January and June, with some 12,000 responses received.

