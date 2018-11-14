Melania Trump calls for firing of national security aide as White House shakeup rumors swirl
U.S. first lady Melania Trump disembarks from her military airplane upon arrival at Lilongwe International Airport Oct. 4 for a one-day visit in Malawi, part of her week long trip to Africa to promote her 'Be Best' campaign. Melania Trump on Tuesday publicly pushed for the dismissal of deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel — a rare criticism of a senior administration official by the president's wife.

WASHINGTON – U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday publicly pushed for the dismissal of deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel — a rare criticism of a senior administration official by the president’s wife.

The rebuke — via a brief statement from the first lady’s spokeswoman — came amid swirling speculation about a possible shake-up of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet following last week’s midterm elections.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal claimed Ricardel had been fired and escorted out of the White House, but an administration official denied that to reporters.

Ricardel reportedly battled with the first lady’s staff during her trip to Africa last month, and was believed to be the source of negative stories about Melania Trump, according to the Journal, which cited unnamed sources.

After last week’s midterm elections, the Republican president was expected to make some changes as he prepares for the second half of his term in office.

Among those on the possible chopping block: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, a close ally of Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly.

Trump is reportedly unhappy with how Nielsen is handling the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

When asked Tuesday about possible staff changes, Trump declined comment on specifics, only telling reporters: “We’ll be talking about it.”

It was, however, unclear if he was responding to that question, or a question about a lawsuit filed by CNN against his administration over the stripping of CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s White House credentials.

Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel watches as President Donald Trump arrives for a Diwali ceremonial lighting of the Diya in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Tuesday in Washington. In an extraordinary move, first lady Melania Trump is publicly calling for the dismissal of Ricardel. After reports circulated that the president had decided to remove Ricardel, the first lady's spokeswoman issued a statement saying: 'It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.' Ricardel is national security adviser John Bolton's deputy.

