Texas mulls history curriculum that cuts Helen Keller, Hillary Clinton, keeps Moses
Gabrielle Caldwell, who is partially deaf and blind, looks over her notes where she testified before the Texas School Board during public testimony as it prepares to vote on history curriculum Tuesday in Austin, Texas. The Republican-controlled board is hearing from activists and academics who are defending or decrying proposed edits meant to streamline academic standards for history. | AP

AUSTIN, TEXAS – The Texas Board of Education is discussing changes to the history curriculum that could scrap lessons featuring Hillary Clinton, Helen Keller and Barry Goldwater, but keep instruction about how Moses influenced the nation’s Founding Fathers and the ways states’ rights helped cause the Civil War.

The Republican-controlled board heard Tuesday from students, teachers, activists and academic experts who are defending, or decrying, proposed edits meant to streamline academic standards for history.

A vote is scheduled for later Tuesday, with final approval coming Friday.

Texas has around 5.4 million students, more than any state but California.

Though teaching board-approved lessons isn’t always mandatory, board-sanctioned curriculum can affect what’s published in textbooks. Texas is a large enough market that the state’s academic standards sometimes influence what’s published in materials used elsewhere.

