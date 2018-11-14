In rare twist, Trump camp sides with Native Americans in sacred tribal land drilling dispute
The sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area near Browning, Montana, in 2016. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the Trump administration will appeal a federal court ruling that reinstated a lease for oil and gas drilling in the area. | GREG LINDSTROM / FLATHEAD BEACON / VIA AP

Business

In rare twist, Trump camp sides with Native Americans in sacred tribal land drilling dispute

AP

BILLINGS, MONTANA – The Trump administration plans to appeal a federal court ruling that would allow oil and gas drilling on land considered sacred to Native American tribes in Montana and Canada, U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Tuesday.

Zinke said it would be inappropriate to allow drilling in northwestern Montana’s Badger-Two Medicine area, site of the creation story for the Blackfoot tribes. He’s asked government attorneys to appeal a September ruling that reinstated a nearly 10-sq.-mile (26-sq.-km) oil and gas lease in the area bordering the Blackfeet Reservation and Glacier National Park.

The lease had been canceled under President Barack Obama at the urging of the tribes and environmentalists before it was reinstated by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon.

“I have tremendous respect for the Blackfeet Nation and strongly believe resource development in these most sacred of lands would be inappropriate,” Zinke said in a Tuesday interview with The Associated Press.

An appeal will pit Zinke’s agency against an oil and gas company’s development plans — a relatively uncommon position for the pro-energy Trump administration.

Lease owner Solenex LLC of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had urged Zinke to uphold its drilling rights.

“I’m very disappointed,” Solenex attorney William “Perry” Pendley with the Mountain States Legal Foundation. “What Zinke is asking for is the right of a secretary of Interior to cancel any oil and gas lease at any time for any reason.”

Solenex has held the lease for more than 30 years. It has not yet drilled because of numerous bureaucratic delays within the U.S. departments of Interior and Agriculture that prompted the company to sue in 2013.

The Badger-Two Medicine area is part of the Rocky Mountain Front, a scenic expanse of forested mountains that’s been subject to a long campaign to block oil and gas development and mining.

Congress in 2006 provided tax breaks and other incentives that prompted 29 leaseholders to relinquish their drilling rights, but some leaseholders declined the offers. Fifteen leases in the area were given up voluntarily by Devon Energy in 2016, and the government later canceled what had been the last two leases in the area.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People attend a public auction where a letter written in 1922 by physicist Albert Einstein is put up for sale at Kedem Auction House in Jerusalem Tuesday.
1922 Einstein letter fearing German anti-Semitism fetches $32,000 at Israeli auction
A 1922 letter in which Albert Einstein confided his fears of the rise of anti-Semitism in Germany, more than a decade before the Nazis took power, sold at an Israeli auction on Tuesday for $32,000....
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (right) speak during a news conference about Amazon's headquarters expansion to Long Island City in the Queens borough of New York City Tuesday.
Amazon picks New York City and Arlington for $5 billion new HQs, Nashville for key hub
Amazon.com Inc. picked America's financial and political capitals for its split new headquarters, saying on Tuesday it will build offices for more than 25,000 people each in New York City and close...
A kilogram of salt sold by the Salt Industry Center of Japan
Salt prices to rise for the first time in three decades
For the first time in almost three decades the Salt Industry Center of Japan has announced it will raise the price on many of its products by around 15 percent, indicating inflation has finally ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The sun sets over the Badger-Two Medicine area near Browning, Montana, in 2016. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says the Trump administration will appeal a federal court ruling that reinstated a lease for oil and gas drilling in the area. | GREG LINDSTROM / FLATHEAD BEACON / VIA AP

, , , , , , ,