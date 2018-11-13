World

UFO? ‘Unusual air activity’ over Ireland sparks investigation

AP

LONDON – Irish aviation officials are investigating reports of bright lights moving quickly in the skies over Ireland.

The Irish Aviation Authority said Tuesday it was looking into “reports from a small number of aircraft” about what was called “unusual air activity” on Friday.

“The report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process,” the authority said in a statement.

Press reports indicate the bright lights were seen Friday morning by pilots from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

The airlines did not immediately respond to request for comments.

