Over 80% of Japanese positive about robotic nursing care
Elderly people exercise with a robot at a nursing care facility in Tokyo in January. | KYODO

National

Over 80% of Japanese positive about robotic nursing care

JIJI

Over 80 percent of people in Japan are positive about receiving nursing care from robots, according to a survey by Orix Living Corp., a nursing care service provider.

The result suggested that people feel a psychological burden from being taken care of by humans, Orix Living said.

The online survey, conducted in September, covered 1,238 people in their 40s or older across the country.

The proportion of respondents who said they are ready to or want to receive nursing care from robots stood at 84.3 percent, hitting the highest level since a related question was introduced in 2011.

Of the respondents who prefer not to use robotic nursing care, 46.9 percent, the largest group, said they want to be taken care of by humans.

In the survey, most respondents said they think nursing-care robots serve the supplementary role of alleviating burdens on care receivers and caregivers.

The survey also found that 84.2 percent of men want to care for their wives, while 65.8 percent of women said they want to do so for their husbands.

According to the survey, 53.5 percent of men want to share a room with their wives in housing for the aged, while 41.6 percent of women said they want to do so with their husbands.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shoppers with H&M bags in Tokyo
H&M to abolish use of plastic bags at Japan stores
H&M Hennes & Mauritz Japan K.K., which operates 88 H&M casual clothing stores in the country, said Tuesday that it will abolish the use of plastic shopping bags in December. ...
Plaintiffs in a damages suit against the operator of Tokyo Disneyland speak at a news conference in Chiba on Tuesday.
Tokyo Disneyland seeks rejection of costumed performers' suit
Oriental Land Co. ltd., the operator of Tokyo Disneyland, asked a court Tuesday to reject a suit filed by two female workers seeking damages for overwork and harassment while they were working a...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita attend a Lower House plenary session on Tuesday.
Abe says government will set 'cap' on number of foreign workers under new visa types
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that the government will soon reveal estimates of worker shortages that will effectively function as a cap on the number of foreign workers to be admitted und...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Elderly people exercise with a robot at a nursing care facility in Tokyo in January. | KYODO

, ,