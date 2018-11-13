Over 80% of Japanese positive about robotic nursing care

Over 80 percent of people in Japan are positive about receiving nursing care from robots, according to a survey by Orix Living Corp., a nursing care service provider.

The result suggested that people feel a psychological burden from being taken care of by humans, Orix Living said.

The online survey, conducted in September, covered 1,238 people in their 40s or older across the country.

The proportion of respondents who said they are ready to or want to receive nursing care from robots stood at 84.3 percent, hitting the highest level since a related question was introduced in 2011.

Of the respondents who prefer not to use robotic nursing care, 46.9 percent, the largest group, said they want to be taken care of by humans.

In the survey, most respondents said they think nursing-care robots serve the supplementary role of alleviating burdens on care receivers and caregivers.

The survey also found that 84.2 percent of men want to care for their wives, while 65.8 percent of women said they want to do so for their husbands.

According to the survey, 53.5 percent of men want to share a room with their wives in housing for the aged, while 41.6 percent of women said they want to do so with their husbands.