Shoppers with H&M bags in Tokyo | BLOOMBERG

H&M to abolish use of plastic bags at Japan stores

JIJI

H&M Hennes & Mauritz Japan K.K., which operates 88 H&M casual clothing stores in the country, said Tuesday that it will abolish the use of plastic shopping bags in December.

The company plans to sell paper bags for ¥20 apiece instead, aiming to encourage customers to bring their own bags.

CEO Lucas Seifert told a news conference in Tokyo that just switching from plastic to paper bags is not enough in terms of sustainability. The most important thing is to eliminate the consumption of shopping bags, he said, adding that the company has a goal of halving the amount of shopping bags used in 2019 compared with 2018 figures.

The company plans to donate some of the profits from its sales of paper bags to World Wide Fund for Nature Japan.

A move to stop using plastic products such as straws is spreading globally to fight ocean pollution.

H&M stores in Europe, the United States and elsewhere have been switching from plastic to paper bags in stages since September.

