Suruga Bank sues former management team

Suruga Bank is suing its former management team, claiming they overlooked lending irregularities and caused losses at the regional bank.

In the lawsuit filed Monday with Shizuoka District Court, Suruga Bank called for the team to pay a total of ¥3.5 billion in damages.

The amount may increase if losses stemming from irregular lending practices involving share house investments grow further, according to the bank.

The former management team consists of nine current and former directors, including Mitsuyoshi Okano, former chairman; Akihiro Yoneyama, former president; and the late Kinosuke Okano, former vice president.

Previously, an investigative committee of outside lawyers established by Suruga Bank in September concluded that the former management team failed to fulfill its legal obligations and let the improperly screened loan deals go through.

The committee, however, said Michio Arikuni, who became president of the bank in September after serving as a board director, was not in a position to be aware of the misconduct.

Suruga Bank financed buyers of share houses managed by Tokyo-based Smart Days Inc., which collapsed in April. Many investors struggled to repay the money due to sluggish occupancy rates.

A lawyer group supporting the owners of the share houses had called for a damages suit against the former management team.